MOCCAE delivers 'The Climate Project' to touch the lives of 10 million people around the world

The MOCCAE-MoFAIC joint ventures, which was launched at the end of the first day of the World Government Summit (WGS) last week, will be a two-year effort to bridge the climate-humanitarian nexus by studying climate adaptation innovations and projects, raising awareness, and supporting communities to increase their climate resilience. With the aim of delivering climate initiatives that touch the lives of 10,000,000 people by 2020, the Project will carry out its work under three main pillars: Gender and Youth, Extreme Weather Events, and Sustainable Solutions.

During its successful participation at the WGS, MOCCAE held the Climate Change Forum – Climate Action Now, which saw the launch of The Climate Project, aimed at delivering climate initiatives that touch the lives of 10,000,000 people by 2020.

The Climate Change Forum – Climate Action Now comprised of three panel sessions and kicked off with a presentation by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, exploring how climate change is merging with humanitarian crises and impacting global peace and prosperity. Dr. Al-Zeyoudi outlined possible scenarios of the future, in the light of ongoing climate change mitigation and adaption efforts.

The first panel session was entitled "Women and Youth: The Catalyst to Solve Global Challenges", and focused on how women and youth can be leveraged as powerful agents of change. The second panel session was entitled "Climate Change: A Threat Multiplier", and discussed climate change as a key factor in global conflict and insecurity.

The third and final panel session of the Climate Change Forum – Climate Action Now, entitled "Rising Tides: Preparing for the New Normal", explored the impacts of the recent hurricanes in the Caribbean.