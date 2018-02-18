A technology to count turtles during darkness at Kalba coast

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Brendan Whittington-jones has explained about this technology said that, “the technology about counting sea turtles at kalba sea coast of Sharjah in couples of protected areas, one of which has Mangroof forest and water channels coming from the sea into the coast line, so when the water is dark it’s very difficult to see turtles unless they come up to breath”.

Whittington-jones added that” me and my colleagues give an opportunity to count turtles during darkness using drawn technology throw third party software and preprogram a routes that is cover the entire Mangroof channel once that drawn is up flight to specify the location after that you will get a video photo in computer screen that give you a notification about the turtle’s location and how many is it with using a heat map”.