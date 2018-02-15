Sixteen lightly injured by strong winds in Olympic Park

Sung said Thursday that 13 of the injured at Gangneung were operational staff and the other three Olympic spectators.



"There were some light injuries to 16 people. t was just light scratches and injuries and they were all treated and sent home," Sung said.



Sung added that 60 tents were damaged, 18 others taken away and three swiftly reinforced as gale-force gusts swept through the park with its venues for ice events, forcing its closure for a while and spectators in the venues advised to stay there.