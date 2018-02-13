UAE to host COP13 meeting in Dubai

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, and Dubai Municipality Tuesday at a press conference at the World Government Summit, WGS 2018.



Themed 'Wetlands for a Sustainable Urban Future', the conference is expected to draw participation of over 1,200 representatives from the governments of the 165 Contracting Parties.



Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said, "The UAE’s regional and international efforts in supporting high biodiversity and maintaining sustainable natural resources have secured it a prominent position in this field worldwide. Wetlands have received the attention of our government, and the UAE Vision 2021 confirms the importance of conserving our rich natural environment and protecting these fragile ecosystems from urbanisation and human activities. To that end, we always seek to increase the percentage of officially designated protected natural areas."



"I would also like to announce that we have developed a series of videos on the biodiversity and protected areas here in the UAE, which we have offered to the public to ensure that everyone can explore the beautiful nature of our beloved country," he added.



Hussain Lootah, Director-General of the Dubai Municipality, thanked MOCCAE for their collaboration in hosting the Ramsar Conference. "This will be the first time to hold the conference in an Arab city, and Dubai is ready to host this important event which will see the participation of 165 countries.