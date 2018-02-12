Northern Mariana Islands hit by magnitude-6.0 earthquake

The quake was recorded at 8:14 am (2314 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometres, some 136 kilometres east-south-east of Rota island, the US Geological Survey said.



There was no immediate tsunami warning issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.



Local media had not reported any damage in the US-administrated territory, which had a population of over 53,000 at the last census in 2010.

The event comes less than a week after eastern Taiwan was hit by a quake of the same magnitude which killed at least 17 people and injured hundreds more.