EPAA campaign on used charcoal

The initiative targeted visitors to public parks and areas of natural beauty in the Al-Fayah area, where people meet and have barbeques, in order to raise awareness about the dangers of not correctly disposing of used charcoal.

The initiative included the distribution of boxes containing a stove, charcoal and brochures explaining how to apply proper barbecue practices as part of the "My Environment is My Responsibility" national campaign and lasted for two weeks. The boxes were distributed at the weekend during the first two weeks of February and came with a demonstration on best practice when using a barbeque.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, "We had specialised teams carrying out awareness-raising campaigns and initiatives, in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. The EPAA follows the lead of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who believes in the importance of environmental protection, preservation and cleanliness."

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the initiative aimed to educate visitors to protect the area and leave it in a better condition for everyone to enjoy and provide an ideal environment for others, allowing them to enjoy the natural beauty of the area.

Strategic partners in the initiative included the Sharjah Police General Directorate (Central Region), the Rahmaniya Youth Volunteer Team, Sanid Volunteer Team and the Sharjah Medical Services Team.