The quake's epicentre was near the coastal city of Pohang, some 170 kilometres south-east of Pyeongchang where the Winter Olympics are currently taking place.



There were no reports of casualties or damage.



The Korea Meteorological Administration said the quake was an aftershock from a magnitude 5.4 earthquake that struck Pohang in November, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Cell phone users in the Olympic village with an appropriate app received an emergency alert in Korean.