UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science 3rd Cycle Awardees ready to put innovations to the test

Launched under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and managed by the National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, the programme offers US$5 million designed to encourage scientists and researchers to explore new horizons through advanced science and technology.

At the recent ADSW event, three new awardees were honoured by the programme for successful research project proposals chosen from a highly competitive field of 201 pre-proposal submissions, representing the work of 710 scientists and researchers affiliated to 316 institutions from 68 countries. The new award recipients will join a vibrant and creative initiative that is already carrying out ground-breaking work covering nanotechnology, advanced algorithms, land cover modification, ice production processes in clouds, atmospheric aerosols, and cloud electrical properties.

According to Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of the NCM, these three projects provide further opportunities to develop rain enhancement science through offering innovative solutions to address some of the most pressing issues of our time including water security and water scarcity. "The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science has come a long way in enabling new solutions to water security, and will open new horizons for the development of innovative scientific and technological methods that will specifically benefit dry and semi-arid regions around the world," he added.

The three new projects due to commence this year will be led by internationally recognised and experienced researchers from Russia, USA and China.

The sum of the innovation and insights offered by the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science’s three new awardees testifies to the success of the progamme in capturing the imagination of the global scientific community and building the strong collaborative networks needed to develop this exciting and important field of work.

The Programme’s globally acclaimed success has confirmed the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as an emerging hub for the innovation needed to tackle global sustainability challenges.

Through its efforts, the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science will continue to move from strength to strength by facilitating the creativity and active knowledge transfers needed to ensure water security as a basis for development in vulnerable regions around the world.