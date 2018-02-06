Ozone hole healing around poles, but not at lower latitudes

The study said ozone was still decreasing between 60 degrees North and 60 degrees South, which includes everywhere from Russia in the north to the below south Australian bottom in the south.

Berlin is situated at 52 degrees North, while Sydney is at 33 degrees South.

The unexpected decreases in part of the atmosphere may be preventing recovery at lower latitudes, said the findings published in the European Geosciences Union journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics.

"The finding of declining low-latitude ozone is surprising since our current best atmospheric circulation models do not predict this effect," said William Ball, the leader of the analysis.

Although the researchers do not have an explanation of exactly why it was happening, they suggest that blame may rest with climate change altering the pattern of atmospheric circulation, causing more ozone to be carried away from the tropics.

The other possibility could be the presence of short-lived ozone-destroying chemicals containing chlorine and bromine, which are found in solvents, paint strippers and degreasing agents.

Ozone is a substance produced in tropical latitudes and distributed around the globe's atmosphere. It is formed in the stratosphere that is between 10 and 50 kilometres above the troposphere in which humans live.

The ozone layer absorbs much of the harmful ultraviolet radiation from the sun, which could otherwise harm plants, animals and humans.