Thousands evacuated in Indonesian capital over floods

  • Tuesday 06, February 2018 in 9:57 AM
  • Students on their way to school wade through a flooded street in Indonesia
    Students on their way to school wade through a flooded street in Indonesia
  • A rescue team set up a line across the swollen Ciliwung river in Indonesia
    A rescue team set up a line across the swollen Ciliwung river in Indonesia
Next Previous
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Thousands of residents in Indonesia's capital have been evacuated due to flooding, Jakarta's governor said on Tuesday, though the level of rivers swollen by the release of water from a reservoir upstream was dropping for now.

The torrential rain had also caused landslides in satellite cities around Jakarta, with eight people missing after two landslides around the city of Bogor, police said.

TV footage on Tuesday showed people wading through murky brown water in some neighbourhoods of the capital Jakarta.

City governor Anies Baswedan said about 6,500 people had been displaced by floods in parts of south and east Jakarta. "We are making sure that those evacuees receive aid," Baswedan said in a statement, adding that flood waters had receded at the Manggarai floodgates in the city.

Police and military personnel have been working with volunteers to deal with the impact of the floods.