Thousands evacuated in Indonesian capital over floods

A rescue team set up a line across the swollen Ciliwung river in Indonesia

Students on their way to school wade through a flooded street in Indonesia

The torrential rain had also caused landslides in satellite cities around Jakarta, with eight people missing after two landslides around the city of Bogor, police said.

TV footage on Tuesday showed people wading through murky brown water in some neighbourhoods of the capital Jakarta.



City governor Anies Baswedan said about 6,500 people had been displaced by floods in parts of south and east Jakarta. "We are making sure that those evacuees receive aid," Baswedan said in a statement, adding that flood waters had receded at the Manggarai floodgates in the city.



Police and military personnel have been working with volunteers to deal with the impact of the floods.