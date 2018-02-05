Pink Caravan Ride – the untold stories

Over the past seven years, thousands of volunteers, riders, doctors, nurses and technicians, have experienced many events that will accompany them throughout their lives. These stories reflect their devotion to the Pink Caravan Ride and have made a deep impact on their personal and professional lives.



The Pink Caravan’s medical teams have shown their effectiveness and dedication through the number of people who have benefitted from the free medical services they have offered. Since the Pink Caravan Ride’s inception, a total of 48,874 people, including 32,093 expatriate residents and 16,781 Emiratis have been screened. Out of these, 9,643 were men, and 47 cases were diagnosed with cancer. During the campaign, the doctors have been through difficult situations and encountered many touching stories.



“The Pink Caravan’s medical team consists of highly qualified physicians and healthcare providers, including oncology experts, radiologists and nursing staff from a cross section of backgrounds and nationalities. They have played a significant role in promoting awareness about breast cancer and helping to reduce its incidence. They have been instrumental in encouraging community members to perform early detection examinations and lead healthy lifestyles,” said Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi, Director General of FoCP and Head of the Pink Caravan Ride Medical and Awareness Committee.



She added, “With the help of volunteers, especially those involved in healthcare, the Pink Caravan sets a true example of how Emirati society, both citizens and residents, have a strong affinity with humanitarian work – a quality which has been firmly entrenched by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Founder and Patron of the Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP).”



As the International Ambassador for the World Cancer Declaration of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and International Ambassador for Childhood Cancer for UICC, Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi has provided immense support to local, regional and global causes to accelerate the fight against cancer, and launched many initiatives and campaigns to promote awareness, prevention and early detection.



This has been underscored by Emirati physician Dr. Nora Salem Marzouq, Cosmetic and Reconstructive Burn Surgeon, and one of the medical experts who has volunteered in the Pink Caravan Ride. Speaking of an incident that led her to diagnose an Asian woman with breast cancer, she said, “The lady told me that she felt pain in her chest and that she could not afford medical tests. I examined her immediately and found breast tumours.”

“After the examination, ultrasound screening and a mammogram, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. A report about her case with the tests results were sent to the Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP), who provided her with immediate medical support,” she added.

“Detection, diagnosis and successful treatment is the best outcome any breast cancer patient can hope for, and through the Rink Caravan Ride, FoCP has helped to provide that. This lady’s story highlights the importance of the Pink Caravan Ride’s messages; she decided to consult a physician because of her new awareness about the importance of early detection and medical examinations. All women should pay attention to their health and follow a lifestyle that will have a positive impact on their wellbeing.”



Dr. Lujain Mutaib talked of her experience since she joined the Pink Caravan Ride as a volunteer in 2011: “I belonged to the medical team which visited a club for the handicapped to carry pout check-ups for its members. I examined all of the members except one girl who refused to get screened, although I tried my utmost to persuade her.”



Dr. Mutaib did not give up and communicated with the girl’s mother, who happened to be suffering from breast cancer. “I remained in touch with the mother for a week, who eventually managed to convince her daughter to undergo the medical examinations. The tests showed a large mass in her breast and further medical investigations confirmed the presence of breast cancer.”



Dr. Mutaib said that she learnt from this story that the toughest stage comes immediately after the patient knows that he or she has cancer. “We must carry on with our personal support and our professional duties standing by the side of patients throughout their journey of treatment,” she said.



Dr. Mutaib continued: “Our job as part of the breast cancer awareness campaign requires us to embrace and impart the easiest tips, and share the importance of early detection and screening. We do so by relying on our experience as doctors and the workshops organised by the Pink Caravan on how to deal psychologically with cancer patients.”



“This is exactly what happened with the girl after she was diagnosed with breast cancer at advanced stages. She was referred directly to FoCP, which stood by her side from the initial diagnosis, providing her with the medical, financial and moral support throughout her journey of treatment. The doctors decided to conduct a mastectomy as it was the best option to save her life and thankfully she recovered.”



Awareness role in Male Breast Cancer



Dr. Taha Azaza, who has been part of the Pink Caravan Ride since its launch, tells the story of a young Emirati man who did not believe in male breast cancer and was against the idea of men being examined for the disease: “I met Saeed, who was referred by Al Manama Medical Centre in Ajman, during the third Pink Caravan Ride. His constant questioning and skepticism reflected his disbelief that men could develop breast cancer, and represented a clear picture about a lack of knowledge, misconceptions and stigma.”



Dr. Azaza added, “I recalled my days as a university student and what I learned from the Pink Caravan’s workshops to answer Saeed’s questions, starting with the aim of the campaign, the reason why women and men visit its mobile clinics and what mammography screenings mean. After answering his questions in a very simple manner, I asked him for a few minutes of his time and explained the basics of the human body, physiology and anatomy. Using models and drawings, I eventually convinced him. Saeed agreed to the examinations and even encouraged his family members to undergo medical examinations.”



He continued, “Saeed has volunteered to pass on his experiences to the community and help in raising awareness about breast cancer. He became very passionate about the Pink Caravan’s mission of spreading hope, and is a true unsung hero who dedicates his time to encourage people to perform clinical examinations. Saeed is a wonderful example of the influence of awareness and education.”



Nonstop journey



Over the past seven years, the Pink Caravan Ride has contributed to making breast cancer a community concern, engaging all segments in its activities and participating effectively in dispelling misconceptions surrounding the disease. Through its fixed and mobile medical clinics, the Pink Caravan has attracted thousands of women and men from different nationalities to be examined. It has also contributed to breaking down the barriers of fear and embarrassment in many people.



As the Pink Caravan continues to light a path of hope, it will set off around the UAE on a seven-day mission that will run from February 28 until March 6, 2018, to offer free health advice and medical screenings to all community members. It will be equipped with highly qualified medical personnel and equipment needed for clinical examinations.



The Pink Caravan will continue its journey to promote a culture of healthy lifestyles and a healthy society, equipped with a high sense of responsibility and easy access to preventive measures and early detection examinations.