EPAA organises a celebration for National Environment Day

The celebration consisted of many activities and events to raise awareness on the importance and status of the environment and to intensify the EPAA’s efforts to protect and preserve it.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairman, said, “We celebrate National Environment Day in order to achieve several goals, including placing emphasis on the importance of the environment. The wise leadership in the UAE pays great attention and care for the environment and supports such celebrations that contribute to raising the level of environmental awareness among the public. It also introduces the efforts of various stakeholders to preserve the environment, contribute to highlighting the importance of the environment and its issues, and encouraging individuals and groups to positively participate in the protection of the environment.”

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the National Environment Day, which falls on February 4th of each year, focuses on the national commitment on the conservation of natural resources and the efforts to protect the environment with a view to achieving sustainable development and the green economy. She indicated that the UAE, over two decades, has dedicated this day to the environment in light of the official and public interest in environmental issues, and the UAE’s commitment to the efforts for the environment preservation and development.

The activities and events organised by EPAA throughout the year, whether at public or national occasions, are aimed at continuing to develop environmental awareness, emphasizing community responsibility for preserving the environment and its biodiversity, eliminating harmful activities, and raising the awareness among the younger generation.