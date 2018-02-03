19th Sharjah International Forum for the Conservation of Biodiversity to kick off Monday

Over four days, at Sharjah’s Desert Park, more than 200 experts, researchers, specialists and academics from all over the world will shed light on the latest in protecting endangered species and best practice in environmental initiatives. As the leading event of its kind in the region the forum is a meeting point for experts and specialists to share expertise, experiences and information, in order to manage the protection of endangered species and protect the regions natural biodiversity.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, “Sharjah has taken the lead in protecting the environment and in mobilizing regional and global efforts in order to preserve local wildlife for future generations. The forum is a continuation of Sharjah’s efforts to protect endangered species of birds, animals, trees and plants, and to provide the information and statistics necessary for the conservation of biodiversity, as well as raising the profile of environmental issues.”

The forum includes sessions, lectures, seminars and discussions on key topics with an added technical session on the use of drones in helping to protect the environment.

The 19th Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabian Biodiversity will be attended by Saudi Wildlife Authority, the Environment Public Authority in Kuwait, Supreme Council for Environment – Kingdom of Bahrain, Environment Protection office – Ministry Of Environment And Climate Affairs, The National Field Research Centre for Environmental Conservation in Oman, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment – UAE, The Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature and Ministry of Environment – Jordan, Environment Protection Authority in Yemen, Ministry of Agriculture from Iraq, Syrian Society for the Conservation of Wildlife, urges excellence for World Heritage – IUCN, Birdlife International Protection Society, in addition to a number of International and regional organisations, local and Arab universities, research institutes, scientific centers, local, Arab and international zoos, nature reserve departments, municipalities and municipal councils, and graduate students specialising in the environment.