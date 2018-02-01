EPAA celebrates World Wetlands Day with workshops and activities

The celebration was carried out by the Department of Scientific Research and Environmental Education and Guidance Department in Wasit Wetland Centre, with the participation of Al Nakhilat Girls School and Al Ramakia Boys School. Wasit Wetlands Centre visitors, school and university students and environmental specialists and bodies were invited to join in the celebration.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, “The World Wetlands Day celebration was held to raise awareness and understanding of the importance of conserving wetlands in residential areas, and to elevate the environmental education for biodiversity in Wasit Nature Reserve. The 2nd February each year was adopted to celebrate World Wetlands Day globally and to raise awareness of the importance of wetland conservation, reduce the risks of environmental pollution and to conserve the biodiversity of species living in wetlands through the development and implementation of awareness programs such as hands-on workshops and educational seminars.”

The celebration included several activities and workshops such as the World Corner in the Educational Center, which showcased wetlands around the world and the Wet Creativity Corner in the Educational Center with painting and arts workshops about wetlands. There was also a tour starting at the educational center and leading outside to the nature reserve that included a competition in which four teams compete to form a food chain in the Wasit Nature Reserve. There was also a wet laboratory corner where swamp waters are detected and soil samples were analyzed.

Aisha Al Midfa, Director of Wasit Wetlands Centre Said “The Biodiversity Corner featured a game that presents the uses of wetland plants and demonstrates their usefulness for biodiversity. The Cane Maze Corner in the outer reserve is a game where the visitors try to reach the finish line as they recognise the benefits of the cane plant for living organisms. The Wet Tour Corner in the outer reserve included two tours: The Wet Tour, a hiking exploration tour in the outer reserve, where visitors follow the wetlands story from a rain drop, and the Propagation Corner”.

The celebration highlighted the importance and status of Wasit Wetland Centre, which was established in 2015 in Wasit Nature Reserve. Extending over 4,500 square meters, it is an educational, tourist, and recreational destination and part of the eco-tourism system in Sharjah and the UAE. Wasit Wetland Centre is the first wetlands of its kind in the GCC. It is one of the projects adopted by Sharjah to strengthen its position as the 2015 capital of Arab tourism, improve environmental conditions and to maintain the sustainability of natural life for future generations.

Wasit Wetland Centre contains educational classes, platforms and towers equipped with observation tools to monitor and watch birds and a set of educational tools, as well as signs of the species of local and migratory birds on the reserve. Several rare birds such as the northern bald ibis, the only critically endangered bird in the region, as well as more common birds such as the glossy ibis, crab-plover, gray heron, Arabian golden sparrow, marble ducks, royal purple guinea fowl, pink-backed pelican and greater flamingo can be seen there.

Wasit Wetland Centre aims to protect the environment, preserve natural resources and contribute to the development of eco-tourism, which makes it the lungs of Sharjah because of its natural beauty, charming views, and diverse organisms. The Center has scientific facilities to protect birds from extinction. It is an important destination for learning and showcasing bird species. It provides world-class service facilities for visitors and researchers, and allows visitors to learn about different types of rare birds through special bird observation instruments, as well as advanced techniques that allow visitors to listen to the sounds of the birds in the Nature Reserve.