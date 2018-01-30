EPAA focuses on endangered and endemic plants at upcoming conservation forum

The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, is the world's most comprehensive inventory of the global conservation status of biological species and they will be participating in the forum in order to document and update information on threatened species of plants in the Arabian Peninsula.



Organised by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) workshops during the forum will focus on the protection and documentation of endangered species according to the specifics of each plant and its location, how to accurately identify, name and document new species as well as examining the differences between the International and the Regional Red List.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, “The EPAA updates the Regional Red List of endemic plants in the Arabian Peninsula, including local and regional uses of this list, with a view to obtaining and keeping relevant information necessary for the preservation of biodiversity, and to study the challenges to biodiversity protection as well as to raise awareness and develop a relationship among stakeholders. This is our most important event of the year, bringing together experts in conservation and environmental protection from all over the world in order to safe guard our local treasures for generations to come.”

Al Suwaidi added that the forum will develop plans and strategies to protect endangered species in the Arab region based on the Protection Assessment and Management Plan developed by the IUCN Expert Group on Protection and Reproduction of Animals. She said that Sharjah takes environmental protection and biodiversity conservation very seriously and that the EPAA is highly proactive in this field.



"We welcome this opportunity to review environmental issues and share ideas and information in order to promote awareness on biodiversity issues and to find solutions that will advance international efforts in this field. This in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to protect the environment and preserve biodiversity.

The forum has participation from experts, specialists, researchers and academicians from around the world, and will focus on three main topics, taxonomy, focusing on the Regional Red List; protected areas, which will present the IUCN Global Standard for the Identification of Key Biodiversity Areas; and the veterinary topic, which discusses in-house diagnostics. There will be an added technical topic this year which looks at the increasing use of drones in the conservation of biodiversity.



The 19th Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabian Biodiversity will be attended by Saudi Wildlife Authority, the Environment Public Authority in Kuwait, Supreme Council for Environment – Kingdom of Bahrain, Environment Protection office – Ministry Of Environment And Climate Affairs, The National Field Research Centre for Environmental Conservation in Oman, Ministry of Climate Change & Environment – UAE, The Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature and Ministry of Environment – Jordan, Environment Protection Authority in Yemen, Ministry of Agriculture from Iraq, Syrian Society for the Conservation of Wildlife, urges excellence for World Heritage – IUCN, Birdlife International Protection Society, in addition to a number of International and regional organizations, local and Arab universities, research institutes, scientific centers, local, Arab and international zoos, nature reserve departments, municipalities and municipal councils, and graduate students specializing in the environment.