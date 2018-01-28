Philippine province on alert as erupting volcano triggers mudflows

The mudflows, or lahar, occurred on the southern slope of Mayon Volcano in Albay province, 330 kilometres south of Manila. The volcano has been ejecting ash and lava since January 13.

While lahar levels were not yet extensive, the Philippine Insitute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) urged residents to be on alert as heavy rains continued over Albay, where nearly 82,000 people have been dispalced by Mayon’s eruption.

If rain washes sediment from slopes or causes rivers to overflow, it can exacerbate the problem.

Remember that lahars and sediment-laden streams are both dangerous,” Phivolcs director Renato Solidum told reporters after confirming that lahar was flowing from one lava channel on Mayon's slopes. “Our team is in the area now to assess the situation.”

In the village of Salvacion in the town of Daraga, residents closely watched a nearby river as muddy water roared from the slopes of Mayon, eroding a dirt road connecting it to the next village.

"Since the rains started, we have been on the lookout for lahars,” said Jonathan Lostado, a 26-year-old father of two, who lost five relatives to severe mudflows in 2006.

In 2006, 1,300 people were killed by mudflows when a typhoon battered Albay days after Mayon erupted. More than 1,000 also went missing and were presumed dead as the lahar sent boulders as large as houses hurling down its slopes.