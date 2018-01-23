Tsunami warning issued after 8.2-magnitude quake strikes off Alaska

The quake was centred 280 kilometres south-east of Kodiak, Alaska, at a depth of 10 kilometres, the US Geological Survey said.

A tsunami watch was issued along the western coast of the United States.

The tsunami warning extends from the Aleutian islands at the western tip of Alaska to the entire coast of the Canadian province of British Columbia.



A lower-level tsunami watch was issued along the whole western coast of the United States as well as the Hawaiian islands in the Pacific Ocean.



Any potential hazardous waves generated by the quake, which hit at 0931 GMT, would take several hours to travel down the Pacific coast of the US and Canada.



The USGS initially measured the quake as magnitude-8.2 before revising it down to 7.9.