Hundreds rescued after bushfires at Sydney's Royal National Park

Local firefighters are battling two out-of-control blazes in the park near Wattamolla, the state's Rural Fire Service said, as thick plumes of smoke were seen drifting near the city.



"Avoid the area," the fire service said. "If you remain in the Royal National Park keep yourself informed and monitor conditions."



The fires have already destroyed more than 600 hectares of the park, despite an all-night effort by more than 100 firefighters, supported by water bombers and aircraft, to contain it.



A smaller fire nearby was extinguished on Saturday by firefighters, as park authorities announced that the area would remain closed for the next two days.

Despite poor phone reception in the area, hundreds of tourists were rescued by boat from the beach areas of the park by fire services and police. Authorities also sent 70,000 text alerts to people in the area.



Local media said there were more than 1,000 visitors in the park when the fires first broke out.

The 150-square-kilometre Royal National Park is the second most-visited park in the eastern state of New South Wales, with more than three million local visitors and tens of thousands of foreign tourists each year.



Authorities are investigating the cause of the fires, which they say appear to have been deliberately lit on Saturday. The temperature on the day was around 30 degrees Celsius.