Stricken tanker leaves large oil slick in East China Sea

Flames and smoke from the Iranian oil tanker Sanchi is seen in the East China Sea

Oil was spread over an area 13 km (8.1 miles) long and 11 km (6.9 miles) wide, the Japan Coast Guard said in a statement, although the slick was shrinking as patrol boats battled to contain the spill.

The Coast Guard said the fire on the sea surface was put out at around 0200 GMT, although according to other authorities and Chinese state TV CCTV black smoke continued to billow from the site of the sinking for several more hours.

A clean-up effort has begun and rescue teams have called a halt to the large-scale search for survivors, reducing it to “normal” operations, CCTV said.

The blazing vessel, which was carrying 136,000 tonnes - almost one million barrels - of condensate, an ultra-light, highly flammable crude oil, sank on Sunday after several explosions weakened the hull.