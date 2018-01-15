UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science promises new water security solutions

The scale of the problem is illustrated by the World Health Organisation’s estimate that at present, 844 million people lack access to a basic drinking water service and that half of the world’s population could live in water-stressed areas by 2025.



Unlocking the potential of scientific and technological innovation holds the key to sustainable water security. As part of the global efforts in this direction, the UAE has launched an initiative that has drawn international attention for its original approach to harnessing the creativity of leading researchers working in fields related to climate phenomena and water management issues.



The programme, launched under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, offers a US$5 million grant to encourage scientists and researchers to explore new horizons in developing rain enhancement science and technology.



Managed by the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the programme is overseeing a diverse range of international research projects aiming to advance knowledge of rain enhancement through building and leveraging global networks to support collaborative innovation.

Speaking on the UAE initiative, Dr. Deon Terblanche, Director of the Atmospheric Research and Environment Department at the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), said, "Rain enhancement is gaining increasing international attention, with 56 countries conducting weather modification programmes as of 2016. The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science has taken decisive steps to drive the progress of research in the field."



As a specialised agency of the United Nations since 1950 with 191 member states and territories, WMO is taking a close interest in the UAE programme as part of its mission to foster collaborative study and monitoring of the Earth’s atmosphere, the interaction of climate with land and oceans, and the consequences these processes have for the world’s water resources.

Through its Expert Committee on Weather Modification Research, WMO seeks to promote scientific practices in weather modification and provide guidance to WMO member countries interested in embarking on such activities.



Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of NCM, said, "Through its productive collaboration with WMO, NCM is working to ensure that the UAE Research Programme on Rain Enhancement Science can lead innovation as a means of tackling the climate change and water security challenges that are placing vulnerable populations around the world at risk. The Programme’s significant global impact is evident from the fact that over its three cycles, we have received submissions from 1,220 researchers representing 520 institutions from 68 countries."

Dr. Al Mandous added, "ADSW allows us to highlight the significant progress we have made in developing new rain enhancement methods that can benefit not only the UAE but also other regions that are at a risk of water stress. In driving international efforts to enhance water security through promoting best practices in science and effective research collaboration, the Programme is helping fulfill the UAE leadership’s vision of positioning the country as a leading global knowledge economy."