Twenty dead in California mudslides, major highway closed

  • Monday 15, January 2018 in 9:35 AM
  • Rescue workers scour through cars for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito
    Rescue workers scour through cars for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito
  • Search through a debris pile behind a home destroyed by the mudflow and debris
    Search through a debris pile behind a home destroyed by the mudflow and debris
Next Previous
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: The death toll from Southern California mudslides that swallowed dozens of homes and forced the closure of a major highway along the picturesque Santa Barbara County coast rose to 20 on Sunday, with four other people still reported missing.

Emergency officials said chances of finding more survivors in the ravaged landscape of hardened muck, boulders and other debris had waned considerably since heavy rains unleashed torrents of mud down hillsides before dawn last Tuesday.

The official death toll early on Saturday had stood at 19, with seven people listed as missing. Four remained unaccounted for on Sunday, including the 2-year-old daughter of the latest victim whose remains have been positively identified.