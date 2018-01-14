SMD organises 8th "Because We Care" campaign

"Because We Care" campaign aims to spread awareness among all segments of community, especially children, on the importance of conserving the maritime environment.

The clean-up campaign was organised by SMD and Sharjah Aquarium in cooperation with several partners including the Ministry of Environment and Water, the Sharjah Environment and Natural Reserves Authority, Sharjah Educational Zone and the ‘Happiest Nation’ Volunteering Team, Sharjah Police, Sharjah Civil Defence and Emirates Diving Centre.

Rashid Al Shamsi, SMD’s Acting Curator of Sharjah Aquarium: “The social responsibility initiative "Because We Care” involves a lot of activities that encourage community members to take care of the environment around them; waste in all its forms is a very important problem for living beings, including humans."

"We are not only concerned with the marine environment and nature, but we seek to disseminate this information among the largest segment of the community and motivate them to contribute to maintaining the emirate of Sharjah clean and beautiful," Al Shamsi added.

Manal Ataya, Director General of the Sharjah Museums Authority said: "Through (Because We Care) initiative, the Sharjah Museums Authority is contributing to conveying a very significant message about the importance of preserving the marine environment."