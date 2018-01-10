UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science’s first cycle awardees break new ground

The enormity of the water security challenge requires urgent and creative responses from policy-makers, stakeholders, scientific and technical experts around the world. In response to this global challenge, the UAE has taken a lead in seeking innovative solutions that offer real promise for those countries and regions struggling to access and manage the most essential of resources.



The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, launched under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, offers a US$5 million programme designed to encourage scientists and researchers to explore new horizons in developing rain enhancement science and technology.



Managed by the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, the programme’s objective is to increase rainfall to help boost water security in the UAE and other arid regions and beyond around the world.



Commenting on the programme’s purpose, Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of the NCM, said, "Although the immediate aim is to increase the UAE’s rainfall, the broader intention is to generate results that could have wider applications for countries that might benefit from advances in rain enhancement science and technology. Given the important role of primary rainfall in groundwater recharge and the provision of fresh water supplies for consumption, we can exploit this resource to help solve the challenge of water scarcity rather than continuing to rely heavily on traditional energy-intensive methods."

The year 2017 has seen substantive progress in research projects led by the programme’s three first cycle awardees.



Dr. Linda Zou, Professor at the Masdar Institute of Science and Technology, is investigating the possibility of increasing rainfall through engineering unique nanostructured properties of cloud seeding materials using a state-of-the-art Scanning Electron Microscope, SEM.

"Nanotechnology opens up the possibility of engineering unique cloud seeding particles to make the process of water condensation and rain precipitation more efficient. My team is looking forward to further cloud chamber testing, and remain hopeful that the outcome will be a very efficient material for cloud seeding. The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science is making an immensely important contribution by both accelerating new research and facilitating creative international collaboration," Dr. Zou said.



Another awardee, Professor Masataka Murakami, who is a visiting professor at Nagoya University and a scientist at Japan’s Meteorological Research Institute, is leading a study of precipitation enhancement. The project seeks to analyse clouds suitable for seeding found over the eastern mountain areas of the UAE and investigate seeding effects through laboratory experiments based on data gathered from remote sensor and aircraft measurements taken in the Al Ain region.

"Rain enhancement could significantly boost our water resources through applying new technologies in areas subject to water stress. The generous and practical support given by the Abu Dhabi leadership and the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science has been of immense help and we are very grateful for this. I am confident that our research and experiments conducted in collaboration with the NCM and other international partners will improve cloud seeding efficiency and help tackle water scarcity," Murakami said.



The third awardee from the first cycle, German Professor Volker Wulfmeyer is the Managing Director and Chair of Physics and Meteorology at the Institute of Physics and Meteorology of the University of Hohenheim in Stuttgart, Germany.

His team seeks to improve modelling and observational capabilities to gain a better understanding of cloud processes. The project involves a special focus on "convergence zones" induced by complex atmospheric flows and how they affect the formation and location of clouds. The ultimate aim is to combine a high-resolution forecast model with the UAE rain radar network’s data to improve forecasting and the potential effectiveness of cloud seeding operations.



Explaining the potential of his team’s work, Professor Wulfmeyer said, "The linkage between precipitation events and biological phenomena on complex terrain is underexplored. Better co-operation between ecological and atmospheric scientists could help to expand the scope and potential of rain enhancement. In terms of building international networks and empowering scientists to develop interdisciplinary perspectives, the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science has already had a tremendous impact."

The programme’s first cycle awardees were also joined this year by a second group of awardees from the US, Finland and the UK, working respectively on ice production processes in cumulus clouds, the quantification of the role of atmospheric aerosols in precipitation enhancement, and an investigation of the electrical properties of clouds and their potential for modification.