China says 28 northern cities met late 2017 anti-smog targets

The 28 northern cities were ordered to cut concentrations of small, breathable particles known as PM2.5 by 10-25 percent during October 2017-March 2018. They have been curbing industrial output, thinning traffic and cracking down on coal use in a bid to limit smog build-ups.



The Ministry of Environmental Protection (MEP) said that all the cities exceeded their targets in the final three months of 2017, with average concentrations across the region hitting 71 micrograms per cubic meter, down 34.3 percent from a year earlier.



But the ministry, citing meteorologists, said unfavorable weather, including relatively warm temperatures, is expected to make smog dispersal more difficult in January and February.

The six-month campaign to curb winter air pollution in northern China had appeared to start slowly, with only four of the 28 cities meeting their October targets.



But an inspection and enforcement campaign - widely seen as China's toughest to date - began to have a significant impact in November, even after the predominantly coal-fired winter heating system was activated.

While China met its 2017 air quality targets, the winter campaign has not been without controversy, with businesses complaining about overzealous "one size fits all" crackdowns as well as gas supply disruptions.



Residents have also complained about surging gas prices and supply shortages.