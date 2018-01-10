Winter storm brings much snow to Japan

On the northern island of Hokkaido, the storm caused the cancellation of 149 train services and eight passenger ships as of noon (0300 GMT), the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper reported.



The storm also brought gusts of up to 124 kilometres per hour to the town of Mashike, while part of the island saw snowfall of up to 35 centimetres, the paper said.



Some 75 centimetres of snow was recorded in the city of Yonezawa in north-eastern Japan, according to broadcaster NHK.



The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast additional snowfall of up to 60 centimetres for Hokkaido, the north-east and the Hokuriku region.

The agency also warned of blizzard conditions, high waves and traffic disruption in northern Japan and Sea of Japan coastal areas through Friday.