7.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Honduras

The quake's epicentre was located about 44 kilometres east of the sparsely inhabited Great Swan Island, which is approximately 150 kilometres off the coast of Honduras.



The quake hit at 8.51 pm (0251 GMT Wednesday) at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to reviewed results from the US agency.



According to the country's El Heraldo newspaper, tremors were felt in a number of regions around Honduras, but there were no initial reports of damage or casualties.



The United States' National Weather Service issued a tsunami advisory for a number of countries in the Caribbean shortly after the quake struck.



The region is regularly hit by earthquakes. In September, two strong quakes hit Mexico, collapsing buildings and causing hundreds of fatalities.