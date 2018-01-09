Water levels drop on Germany's Rhine

The Rhine at Dusseldorf topped out at 8.38 metres at 1 am Tuesday (0000 GMT), and had dropped by 2 centimetres as of 6 am, the Rhine Flood Control Centre at Mainz reported.



In Cologne, where the river reached its highest point on Monday afternoon, levels had dropped to 8.72 metres as of 5 am. The flood control centre expects the level to drop further, reaching between 8.37 and 8.66 metres by Tuesday afternoon.



Improved weather conditions mean that river levels should continue to drop. River traffic had been restricted in many areas after water levels made travel dangerous. Those restrictions were expected to be lifted as water levels dropped.

Despite the volume of water, effective defences and water management resulted in limited damage, although roads and cellars were flooded along the river Moselle.