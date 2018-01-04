UAE bans import of live birds from the Netherlands following outbreak of highly contagious H5N8 Bird Flu strain

However, thermally treated poultry products (meat and eggs) from all parts of the Netherlands have been cleared for import, MoCCAE said.



Dr. Majid Sultan Al Qassimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Food Diversity Sector at MoCCAE, said, "These measures reiterate the Ministry's keenness in achieving its strategic objectives including enhancing biosecurity levels and eliminating pathogens before they enter the country. In doing so, the Ministry prevents bird flu and related risks and their impacts on the country’s poultry health and safety, in addition to protecting public health and well-being."



MoCCAE is carefully scrutinising documentation accompanying consignments (certificates of origin, health certificates and halal certificates, among others) of food products shipped into the country.



The Ministry is also conducting sensory detection to ensure that the quality of the products complies with the UAE’s stringent standards. Samples of food products from shipments are transferred to laboratories for the necessary tests to ensure they are safe and fit to enter the country.