UAE bans import of live birds from the Netherlands following outbreak of highly contagious H5N8 Bird Flu strain

  • Thursday 04, January 2018 in 2:53 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Based on a notification from the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) of the outbreak of a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu, H5N8, in the Flevoland province of the Netherlands that led to destroying more than 150,000 chickens, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) Thursday announced that it has taken a few precautionary measures, which are banning the import of all species of domestic and wild live birds, ornamental birds, chicks, hatching eggs and their non-heat-treated by-products from the Netherlands, and the banning of the import of poultry meat and non-heat-treated products and table eggs from the Flevoland province.
However, thermally treated poultry products (meat and eggs) from all parts of the Netherlands have been cleared for import, MoCCAE said.

Dr. Majid Sultan Al Qassimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Food Diversity Sector at MoCCAE, said, "These measures reiterate the Ministry's keenness in achieving its strategic objectives including enhancing biosecurity levels and eliminating pathogens before they enter the country. In doing so, the Ministry prevents bird flu and related risks and their impacts on the country’s poultry health and safety, in addition to protecting public health and well-being."

MoCCAE is carefully scrutinising documentation accompanying consignments (certificates of origin, health certificates and halal certificates, among others) of food products shipped into the country.

The Ministry is also conducting sensory detection to ensure that the quality of the products complies with the UAE’s stringent standards. Samples of food products from shipments are transferred to laboratories for the necessary tests to ensure they are safe and fit to enter the country.