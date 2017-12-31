Earthquake rattles Athens, no immediate reports of damage

The tremblor was recorded west of Athens at 6.02 am (0402 GMT) in the Corinthian Gulf, with assessments giving it a focal depth of 5 kilometers, the National Observatory of Athens said on its website.



“It felt like two earthquakes in a row! It was quite strong. It woke me up,” one person wrote on the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre website.



The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was 79 kilometers west-north-west of Athens.