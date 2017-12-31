Cold Canada cancels some New Year's events

Temperatures almost reached -58 F (-50 C) in two central Canadian cities, Regina and Winnipeg.



In the capital Ottawa, meanwhile, authorities announced the cancelation of some shows marking the end of Canada's 150th anniversary celebrations held this year.



The events scheduled for Saturday and New Year's Eve on Sunday have been modified due to the Environment Canada weather service's "extreme cold warning and due to public health and safety concerns," the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.



The "Canada 150" ice hockey tournament has been moved indoors from an outdoor rink in front of Parliament.