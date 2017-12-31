Cold Canada cancels some New Year's events

  • Sunday 31, December 2017 in 10:28 AM
Sharjah24 – AFP: Canadians pride themselves on living with cold weather -- but sub-zero temperatures proved too much even for them Friday, with concerts canceled and ski hills closed for safety reasons during an extreme year-end cold snap.

Temperatures almost reached -58 F (-50 C) in two central Canadian cities, Regina and Winnipeg.

In the capital Ottawa, meanwhile, authorities announced the cancelation of some shows marking the end of Canada's 150th anniversary celebrations held this year.

The events scheduled for Saturday and New Year's Eve on Sunday have been modified due to the Environment Canada weather service's "extreme cold warning and due to public health and safety concerns," the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

The "Canada 150" ice hockey tournament has been moved indoors from an outdoor rink in front of Parliament.