Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes near Iran's capital

Authorities said they were gathering information about the latest quake, which hit in the late evening at a depth of 7 km (4 miles). They asked residents to remain calm but be prepared for possible aftershocks.



The epicentre of the quake was 3 km from the city of Malard, and not far from Meshkin Dasht, which sits about 50 km west of Tehran, state news agency IRNA said.



The quake was also felt in Alborz, Qazvin, Qom, Gilan and Markazi provinces, according to state media.