Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes near Iran's capital

  • Thursday 21, December 2017 in 9:56 AM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck a town near the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday night, state media reported, but there were no initial reports of casualties or significant damage.
Authorities said they were gathering information about the latest quake, which hit in the late evening at a depth of 7 km (4 miles). They asked residents to remain calm but be prepared for possible aftershocks.

The epicentre of the quake was 3 km from the city of Malard, and not far from Meshkin Dasht, which sits about 50 km west of Tehran, state news agency IRNA said.

The quake was also felt in Alborz, Qazvin, Qom, Gilan and Markazi provinces, according to state media.