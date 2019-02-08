Expert panel advises against surgery for shoulder pain

The international panel of clinicians, researchers and patients focused only on what's called rotator cuff disease, as opposed to rotator cuff injuries that result in a tendon tear in the joint, which can require surgery to repair.

Their recommendations are based on two systematic evidence reviews that included seven randomized controlled trials with 1,014 patients, one focusing on the benefits and harms of so-called decompression surgery for rotator cuff disease and the other looking at whether the surgery produced meaningful improvements in pain, movement and quality of life.

In people who have shoulder pain without an injury, the most likely cause is degeneration of the rotator cuff tendon, said the study's senior author, Dr. Rudolf Poolman, an orthopedic surgeon scientist in the department of orthopedic surgery at OLVG in Amsterdam.

"In fact, there is no real evidence that surgery is beneficial for any type of tendinopathy in the human body," Poolman said in an email. "Shoulder pain is multifactorial and also factors not related to the shoulder - such as psychological and social factors - are very important to take into account."

When Poolman and his colleagues analysed the evidence, they found that after a year, there was little difference between patients who got surgery and those who did not. For example, on a pain scale of 1 to 10, with 10 representing the greatest pain, the average pain rating among patients who got surgery was 2.6, compared with 2.9 among those who did not.

When it came to rating return of function, on a scale of 1 to 100 with 100 being the best function, patients who had surgery rated their function at 72, on average, while those who didn't have surgery rated theirs at 69.

Another factor in the panel's decision was the risk of harmful side-effects from the surgery. These included death, infections, blood clots, anesthesia-related problems and a condition called frozen shoulder.