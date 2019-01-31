Dr. Sawsan Jafar: We endeavour to combat cervical cancer by positive steps

Jafar said that the forum comes within the framework of the FOCP efforts to activate the national and regional response against human papilloma virus and cervical cancer and to take positive steps towards the disease.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Jafar said that the Forum aims to reduce this type of cancer and decrease the number of deaths in the country, in response to a call by the World Health Organisation to develop mechanisms and implement practical programme to combat cervical cancer.