FOCP Forum on HPV and Cervical Cancer Prevention kicks off

Titled ‘Turning the Tide on HPV and Cervical Cancer’, the forum invited top representatives from Ministry of Health and Prevention, Sharjah Health Authority, Dubai Health Authority and Abu Dhabi Department of Health to recount UAE’s progress on HPV and cervical cancer awareness and prevention – especially with the country-wide roll-out of the HPV vaccine – with decision-makers and stakeholders across the region, and discuss how to make progress on shared goals of prevention through implementation of HPV immunisation plans through vaccination, early diagnosis, successful treatment and complete cure.

Of the nations that comprise the MENA region, the UAE and Libya are the only two that have successfully introduced the HPV vaccine. While Saudi Arabia and Morocco are trying to follow suit, the remaining countries have no plans to introduce the HPV vaccine.

The forum was held in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Eastern Mediterranean Noncommunicable Disease Alliance with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Sharjah Health Authority, Dubai Health Authority and Abu Dhabi Department of Health, and witnessed participation of stakeholders in the UAE and the region.

Sawsan Jafar, Chairperson of FOCP Board of Directors, presented opening remarks highlighting that the UAE has been a key participant in the global movement to address HPV and other preventable diseases, especially in the past decade. She said: “The UAE’s journey to reduce HPV-related diseases started in 2008, when Abu Dhabi rolled out the HPV vaccine in schools. This was followed by another major development last year with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention’s country-wide rollout of the HPV vaccine.”

Jafar added: “Collaboration is key to addressing the burdens of HPV and cervical cancer. Together, national governments, global disease prevention and cancer-control advocacy systems need to re‐energise national and local responses, and really boost the momentum around tackling and eradicating HPV-related diseases. Needless to say, that in doing so, time is of the essence.”

Opening remarks at the forum were also presented by Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary, Ministry of Health and Prevention and leader of the Higher National Committee on Immunization; Amel Al Qatari, Head of Health Insurance Department, Sharjah Health Authority, UAE; and Dr. Shible Sahbani, Regional Advisor on Reproductive Health, UNFPA.

Referring to recent World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, which indicate that 1.2 million cases of cancer in the world are linked to HPV, and leads to an estimated 8,000 deaths annually in the region, Abdel Rahman Al Rand, remarked: “Scientific studies have shown that the most successful methods of cervical cancer prevention are associated with the provision of advanced vaccines against HPV, and with the overall upgradation of healthcare systems. In the UAE, advancing healthcare is considered a top priority, as in this case, is seen in the successful implementation of the HPV vaccine.”

Al Qatari highlighted Sharjah’s efforts in combating cancers, saying: “Under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, we seek to expand outreach to the widest segment of society and offer them a health coverage as comprehensive as possible. Our current health coverage plan includes cancer treatment and early-detection screening for certain types of cancers, including breast and colon cancer, as stipulated by the Ministry of Health’s regulations.

“Additionally, senior citizens of Sharjah and beneficiaries of Sharjah Social Services Department have been issued health cards that enable them to receive types and forms of treatment at UHS including cancer and early detection screening,” he added.

In a discussion moderated by Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi, Director General, Friends Of Cancer Patients, UAE, Dr Sahbani; Dr. Kamal Fahmy, Medical Officer, Vaccine Preventable Diseases and Immunization, WHO EMRO, Egypt; and Dr. Alfredo Polo, Radiation Oncologist, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) presented crucial insights on the current HPV and cervical cancer landscape in the region, and spoke about the need for stronger collaborative action to heighten awareness and boost mobilisation efforts to tackle the problem.

Through a detailed presentation, Dr. Sahbani highlighted that national organised cervical screening programmes are lacking in most Arab countries. Consequently most are diagnosed late and are associated with high mortality. “Cervical cancer cases in the region remain largely unreported, even today, but according to available statistics approximately 7,601 women in the MENA region succumb to the disease. Investment in education and vaccination are key to turning the tide on HPV and cervical cancer.”

Representatives and key figures from the World Health Organisation, Morocco Ministry of Health, Libya Ministry of Health, Dubai Health Department and other forum participants listened in on the triumphs and challenges experienced by Abu Dhabi since it implemented the HPV vaccine in the UAE 10 years ago.

The speakers stressed on the need for disseminating the right knowledge and information to healthcare providers and other community stakeholders as key to cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases.

The final round of the forum’s discussions featured to commemorate their 20-year anniversary, FOCP held a special awarding ceremony to honour four of the cancer non-profit’s longstanding partners, who have played an instrumental role in furthering their efforts to increase cancer awareness in the UAE. The awards bearing the ‘FOCP 20-year anniversary seal’ were received by Amel Al Qatari for Sharjah Health Authority; Dr. Al Rand for Ministry of Health and Prevention Abu Dhabi; Dr. Al Ghazali for Abu Dhabi Health Department; and Dr. Badreyya Al Harmi, Director of Public Health Protection Department, for Dubai Health Authority.