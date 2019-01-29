MOHAP launches joint national initiative “An interactive map for physical-activity-promoting venues”

The Ministry of Health and Prevention “MOHAP” launched an initiative under the theme “An interactive map for physical-activity-promoting venues”. The initiative relies on the accessible smart solutions through a smart application aims to motivate the individuals for adopting healthy lifestyle habits associated with physical activity.

The initiative comes within the framework of MOHAP’s participation at Arab Health 2109, Dubai 28 – 31 January and UAE’s focus on the awareness and education programmes for the prevention of contemporary diseases associated with technology, transgenic food and unhealthy lifestyle habits.

This application sends motivating and awareness messages to the users for enhancing the community participation in sports practice.

Consolidation of the preventive aspect

His Excellency Dr. Hussein Abdel-Rahman Al Rand, Undersecretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centers and Clinics, underlined the importance of the joint national initiative “An interactive map for physical-activity-promoting venues” as it is considered one of the future priorities adopted by the Government of UAE in its last annual session.

This online platform encourages people to adopt healthy lifestyle habits and physical exercise to reduce the prevalence of non-communicable disease risk factors as part of the Government directives to innovate sustainable solutions for health challenges through consolidation of the preventive aspect and decrease the rate of diseases associated with lifestyle as well as improvement of national indicators for healthy lifestyle habits in accordance with National Agenda 2021.

An interactive health supportive online environment

Dr. Hussein Al Rand pointed out that this joint national initiative comes within the framework of the ministry’s strategy aiming to provide a comprehensive and integrated healthcare in innovative and sustainable ways that ensure the protection of society from diseases. Also, the initiative strengthens the efforts of the concerned authorities for obesity control in UAE in accordance with the pillars and activities of the initiative of increasing awareness about healthy lifestyle habits in the society and the national programme for obesity control among children and adults 2021. It’s an initiative aims to build a healthy society through the empowerment of people to adopt healthy lifestyle habits and create a health supportive environment which contributes in reducing the prevalence of non-communicable diseases through practicing physical exercises and adopting healthy lifestyle habits.

Non-communicable diseases control

Dr. Fadila Mohammed Sharif, Director, Health Education Department said that the launch of the joint national initiative comes within the framework of strengthening the efforts of MOHAP and its partners to develop the National Strategy for Non-Communicable Diseases Control 2017- 2021 and also to create a health supportive online platform and participation of communities and civil society organizations in health promoting programmes in association with partners from public and private sectors.

Participation of public and private institutions

“The MOHAP carries out the initiative with the participation of a number of public and private institutions. It aims to encourage the individuals to practice physical activity regularly through smartphone applications, the matter that contributes in promoting such a culture in the UAE society, because of its importance in enhancing health and including the physical activity within the daily activities of people to achieve the WHO’s recommended levels. The physical activity plays a key role in reducing heart diseases, prevention of osteoporosis, obesity control, diabetes prevention and other non-communicable diseases.

An overview of Ministry of Health and Prevention’s participation at Arab Health 2019

Ministry of Health and Prevention “MOHAP” will take part in the activities of the 44th edition of Arab Health 2019 which will take place from 28 – 31 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

MOHAP is planning to launch new and innovative package of advanced services and technologies including the first-of-its-kind healthcare systems and devices which will be unveiled at the ministry’s booth at Arab Health.

Arab Health 2019, which is considered the largest exhibition for healthcare professionals in Middle East and North Africa, will witness the participation of 4250 exhibiting companies and more than 84500 visitors from 160 countries are expected to visit the exhibition.

39 national booths have been dedicated for exhibiting companies and authorities, in addition to the increasing international representation to several booths and number of its exhibiting companies compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, Arab Health 2019 will witness the organization of 11 specialized and accredited medical conferences for Continuing Medical Education (CME) in various specialties including radiology, surgery, gastrointestinal diseases, diabetes, gynecology, obstetrics, pediatrics and others.

The upcoming edition, organized by Informa Exhibitions, will shed the light on the innovation in technology domains and business models alike as well as boosting the efficiency in dealing with patients. In this regard and in line with this trend, Arab Health 2019 will provide an innovation hub.