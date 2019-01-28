UAE Minister of Health and Prevention meets Saudi and Kuwaiti Counterparts

Held on the sidelines of the Arab Health Conference & Congress 2019, the meeting was attended by His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention as well as the guest ministers undersecretaries.

His Excellency Al Owais discussed with his Saudi and Kuwaiti counterparts areas of mutual interest and collaboration. They also discussed the importance of the Arab Health event and its role in developing the healthcare sector. The event has grown to become the most important health conferences in the region, due to the great attendance it attracts from Arab, regional, and international entities specializing in healthcare and medical sector.

MOHAP Keen to Spread Knowledge Sharing Culture

During the meeting, His Excellency Al Owais highlighted recent developments in the UAE, specially the leading achievements realized by the Ministry. Among the most notable achievements, MOHAP conducted an experimental study to analyze the genetic disorders most common in the UAE, which aimed to provide the suitable treatment for patients. The Ministry has also been successful in utilizing Artificial Intelligence in X-Ray equipment used for medical fitness certificates for new residency permits. These projects aim to increase community immunity to communicable diseases, enhance medical services, and realize customer satisfaction.

His Excellency Al Owais also explained to his Saudi and Kuwaiti counterparts the preventive programs and initiatives and educational and awareness campaigns that MOHAP is implementing as comprehensive and innovative packages, to fight diseases and promote preventive measures.

UAE’s Leading Health Expertise

His Excellency Al Owais discussed with his Saudi and Kuwaiti counterparts the latest medical programs, explaining the UAE’s leading expertise in using state-of-the-art medical technologies and systems in most public and private hospitals in the UAE, aiming to achieve the goals of “UAE Vision 2021” and “UAE Centennial 2071” to provide a world-class healthcare system.

His Excellency also discussed the importance of the strategic partnerships signed by the Ministry with entities inside and outside the UAE, to further develop the healthcare industry.