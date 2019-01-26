Ministry of Health urges pharmaceutical companies to patent products

Dr. Al Amiri pointed out that the Ministry of Health has organised several workshops and meetings last week, which included representatives from the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Ministry of Economy, local factories, economic bodies, and international drug manufacturing companies, in addition to an expert from the World Intellectual Property Organisation, WIPO. The meetings included discussions on the topic of drug patents and ways to support the efforts of pharmaceutical companies in registering their patents at the Ministry of Economy.

Dr. Al Amiri stated that the UAE provides all types of support and facilities to help with registering drug patents, and is at the forefront in terms of the speed of completing drug patent transactions. He appealed to companies to work on patenting their innovative products in the UAE in accordance with the Federal Law No. (31) of 2006, as it preserves their rights to their products. He pointed out that the process of supporting companies and helping them to register patents for their products falls within the framework of the ministry's strategy, which aims to help companies maintain their achievements and innovations in the field of pharmaceutical drugs.

The ministry official clarified that registering patents for pharmaceutical products is considered an indication of the development of the healthcare sector in a country, due to the fact that patents guarantee the rights for all concerned parties and promote a spirit of fair play between companies.

Dr. Al Amiri praised local and international companies based in the UAE who work in the field of scientific research. While praising the role of these companies in inventing, developing and manufacturing medicines, he asked them to register the patents for drugs developed by them.