Khorfakkan Hospital accredited as "child - friendly" by WHO

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Kindi said that the hospital has been accredited as “Child-friendly” by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He reiterated the importance of this accreditation, which came after the hospital had applied specific criteria related to the 10 steps of successful breastfeeding with a positive reflection on the health of the child. He stressed the commitment of Khorfakkan Hospital to continuing to provide the best levels of health care and the implementation of policies, procedures and regulations related to breastfeeding in line with WHO standards.

He pointed to the efforts made by the different teams in the hospital to implement the international accreditation standards for the second time in the history of the hospital, which was established in 1985, and to prepare plans that qualify the hospital for this accreditation in line with the guidelines and strategy of Ministry of Health and Prevention, (MoHAP) in providing the best international quality standards and ongoing development in service delivered to the community.