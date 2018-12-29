MOHAP organises second forum for nursing leaders

The forum was also held to highlight the success of the initiative and enhance the attractiveness of the nursing profession – in line with the National Agenda and the Ministry's Strategic Plan 2017-2021 – and the global goals of nursing overall. Dr. Yousef Mohammed Al Sarkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Hospitals Sector, Dr. Sumaya Mohammed Al Balushi, Director of the Nursing Department, and department and sector directors, strategic partners, and ministry staff were also in attendance at the event.

On the sidelines of the event, a discussion session was held with the various nursing officials on the achievements of the nursing career enhancement initiative and future plans in line with Vision 2021 to unify efforts to raise the nursing profession and empower nurses and nursing staff. It was also agreed that the UAE will join the campaign "nursing now", which aims to ensure the status of nursing in the development of health policies and investment in nursing staff.

Dr. Al Serkal said, "The second forum for nursing leaders will give a new impetus to the consolidation of standards for assessing nursing practices, identifying challenges in achieving goals and engaging nursing executives in discussing solutions and initiatives to enhance collaboration, mobilising support and building effective partnerships. All of these will support the achievement of the objectives of the national Initiative to enhance the attractiveness of the nursing profession, under the slogan 'Nursing is pride and creativity', which is a part of the ministry's strategy to provide comprehensive and integrated healthcare in innovative and sustainable ways to ensure the prevention of disease."