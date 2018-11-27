Amna Al Naqbi” ‘Sehati conference’ focused on children and adolescents

Al Naqbi explained that 7th Sehati Conference was opened Tuesday in cooperation with World Health Organistion (WHO) with strategic partnership of the University of Sharjah (UoS).

She added in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” that Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affair (SCFA) witnessed the launch of 7th Sehati Regional Conference held under her patronage and attended by WHO representatives.

She continued that the conference included a considerable number of educational and awareness workshops which give the opportunity for members of the community to engage in dialogue with specialists to change their routine lifestyle to a better health life.