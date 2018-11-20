Hussain Al Rand: ‘Sehati’ combats obesity in children and adolescents

  Tuesday 20, November 2018
Sharjah 24: Dr. Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Health Centres and Clinics and Public Health at the Ministry of Health and Prevention hailed the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and his wife Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, for their continued support of health programmes in the emirate.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Al Rand pointed out that obesity is a disease that is widely spread in the Gulf countries and the UAE, explaining that the Ministry of Health and Prevention has a national frame to combat and treat obesity as part of the UAE Vision 2021.
 
He explained that the UAE Vision 2021 strategy includes imposition of taxes on sweetened beverages, reduction of sugar percentage and launch of a number of initiatives in cooperation with the various health and educational agencies, emphasising that children are the leaders of tomorrow’s march; therefore, they should be given utmost health care.