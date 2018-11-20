Hussain Al Rand: ‘Sehati’ combats obesity in children and adolescents

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Al Rand pointed out that obesity is a disease that is widely spread in the Gulf countries and the UAE, explaining that the Ministry of Health and Prevention has a national frame to combat and treat obesity as part of the UAE Vision 2021.

He explained that the UAE Vision 2021 strategy includes imposition of taxes on sweetened beverages, reduction of sugar percentage and launch of a number of initiatives in cooperation with the various health and educational agencies, emphasising that children are the leaders of tomorrow’s march; therefore, they should be given utmost health care.