Friends for Diabetes Society unites the efforts of family members to fight Diabetes

The blue circle is the universal symbol for diabetes, which was originally developed as part of a global awareness campaign on diabetes under the theme of “Unite against diabetes.” The symbol was adopted as a symbol for the World Diabetes Day by the United Nations in 2007. The blue border of the circle reflects the colour of the sky, which is a symbol of unity amongst nations. The circle also symbolizes unity among governments everywhere to fight diabetes.

The event was attended by HE Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Director-General of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation (SWSF); HE Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah; and Khawla Al Haj, Head of the Friends for Diabetes Society. The event featured sport competitions and nutrition-related educational activities, and offered free consultations and tests, as well as organized raffle draws on prizes to the attendees. The event also witnessed the participation of a large number of mothers and their children, who were keen to participate in the activities and sport competitions, as well as to listen to the awareness messages presented at the event.

Khawla Al Haj, Head of the Friends for Diabetes Society, stated that the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, have contributed in enabling the society to achieve its objectives, and to reach out to the different targeted segments of the community, as well as to enhance the health efforts of the emirate of Sharjah and the UAE to preserve the health of both citizens and residents. She stressed that the society has launched initiatives and awareness programs with the aim of raising awareness on Diabetes, in addition to supporting patients and encouraging both a healthy diet and regular exercise in order to achieve the society’s goals.

Dr. Elham Al Amiri, Deputy Head of the Friends for Diabetes Society, said, "More than 425 million people around the world currently live with diabetes, and most of them are affected by Type 2, which can be largely prevented by performing regular physical activity, and following a healthy and balanced diet, in addition to developing healthy living environments. The family plays a key role in reducing the chance of contracting this disease by encouraging a healthy diet and regular exercise.”

Al Amiri added, “According to statistics, less than one out of four members of a family has access to educational programs on diabetes, although many studies have proven that the support of the family and the participation of its members in taking care of diabetes patients has a huge effect in improving health results. This is why it is important that both awareness and support is made available to anyone affected by diabetes and their families, in order to reduce the negative psychological impact of the disease, which can adversely affect the quality of life of those affected.”