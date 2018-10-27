MOCCAE regulates imports of Fall Armyworm host plants from affected countries

The fall armyworm is an invasive insect threatening food security and the livelihood of millions of smallholder farmers, particularly in Africa.

Issued in response to the infestation of fall armyworm reported across Africa, the resolution allows consignments of cut flowers, vegetables, fruits and green feed imported from affected countries to enter the UAE only if they pass a visual examination that declares

them free of the pest. A plant health certificate that states they are pest-free must also be presented. For green feed, the certificate must specify the disinfection treatment methods used.

In line with its commitment to safeguarding agricultural crops against pests that have adverse economic and environmental implications, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) organized training courses for its inspectors at border crossings to

enable them to identify fall armyworm in various stages of its life cycle during a visual examination.

The Ministerial Resolution No. 322 of 2018 on regulating imports of fall armyworm host plants from affected countries, along with its three appendices and an official list of the affected countries, can be found in Arabic on the MOCCAE website, https://www.moccae.gov.ae/assets/download/5775fff5/M322-18%20cc.pdf.aspx?view=true .