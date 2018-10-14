Swine flu cases on rise in southern India as weather changes

Various cases of people being affected with influenza A virus and being admitted to hospitals has caused panic among the people of the state. 17 cases have been reported and confirmed, said a doctor based out of Hubli district, on Saturday (October 13).

Deputy Chief Minister of the state, G.Parameshwara also held a meeting with health department officials and Bengaluru Mayor, Gangambike and others on Sunday morning to discuss an action plan to control H1N1 flu virus in the state.

The symptoms of swine flu include sore throat, cough, cold and fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting. People have been advised to avoid going to crowded places and take proper hygiene measures to ensure safety.

The 2009 global outbreak of swine flu, or H1N1, claimed over 17,000 lives including 2,725 in India between May 2009 and November 2010.