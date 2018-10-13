MOHAP launches month-long Breast Cancer Awareness and Prevention Programme

Several activities, events, and educational programmes were held during the launch to urge community members to undergo early breast cancer screening tests. Awareness activities were held in the ministry-run health centres and government offices across the country as well. Other activities lined up during October include lectures and workshops, presentation of educational videos focussing on early detection and prevention tips, among others, and educational films to be posted to the ministry’s social media channels.

Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for Health Clinics and Centres, said that the programme is part of the Itmenan campaign, which involves the "Universal Periodic Examination" and "Early Detection of Cancer" initiatives adopted by the council of ministers. In line with the UAE’s Government Accelerator approach, Itmenan seeks to reduce cancer morbidity and mortality index in the country, help boost the objectives of the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021, and reduce the cases of non-communicable diseases by 2025.

He added that the ministry is promoting a healthy lifestyle in local communities by collaborating with its partners in implementing the provisions of the National Strategy for the Control of Non-communicable Diseases 2017-2021. The partnership corresponds with the ministry’s core strategy to provide a comprehensive and integrated healthcare system delivered in innovative and sustainable ways.

The ministry has dispatched a mobile mammography clinic manned by skilled medical staff and a specialised technician. Results of the examination will be available as soon as possible after they have been checked by a physician. Leaflets, educational brochures, and other similar materials will also be distributed to provide women of all nationalities in the country with health tips.