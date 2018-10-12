Al Qasba supports ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Month’

  • Friday 12, October 2018 in 3:17 PM
  • Al Qasba during Breast Cancer Awareness month
    Al Qasba during Breast Cancer Awareness month
Next Previous
Sharjah 24: As part of its social responsibility to support humanitarian issues, Al Qasba is set to take part in the Breast Cancer Awareness Month organised in October, with aims to educate community members about breast cancer and how to take preventive measures.
Al Qasba hosted the event on 11-12 October with a series of free check-ups in cooperation with Al Zahra Hospital, from 04:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., targeting Sharjah’s visitors and residents. 
 
Al Qasba sees spectacular decorative pink ribbons sculptures reflecting the international symbol of breast cancer awareness. Each one tells a story and delivers a message that supports cancer patients and encourages regular examination. 
 
Al Qasba is home to a range of state-of-the-art leisure facilities and tourist attractions, offering a wide spectrum of luxury services. It hosts world-class musical, entertainment and art events, making it a unique destination for tourists and residents throughout the year. 