Al Qasba supports ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Month’

Al Qasba hosted the event on 11-12 October with a series of free check-ups in cooperation with Al Zahra Hospital, from 04:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., targeting Sharjah’s visitors and residents.

Al Qasba sees spectacular decorative pink ribbons sculptures reflecting the international symbol of breast cancer awareness. Each one tells a story and delivers a message that supports cancer patients and encourages regular examination.

Al Qasba is home to a range of state-of-the-art leisure facilities and tourist attractions, offering a wide spectrum of luxury services. It hosts world-class musical, entertainment and art events, making it a unique destination for tourists and residents throughout the year.