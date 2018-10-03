Impatient patients turn to online 'buyers club' for new drugs

While regulators warn of the risk of buying drugs online, the Amsterdam-based Social Medwork sees its network of trusted suppliers as filling a gap in the market for the latest drugs against diseases such as cancer, migraine and multiple sclerosis.

Now it is looking to raise its profile and expand, by signing up former EU Commissioner Neelie Kroes to its supervisory board and securing 1.5 million euros ($1.73 million) in new funding from the Social Impact Ventures capital fund.

In the past 18 months, the group, which is registered with the Dutch Ministry of Health as a medicines intermediary, has supplied more than 3,000 patients.

They include British migraine sufferer Senty Bera, 43, who recently used the system to buy Aimovig, a new monthly migraine injection from Amgen and Novartis, the first in an improved class of drugs that target a chemical involved in triggering attacks.

"My quality of life was so poor I thought it was worth trying and it is working brilliantly," Bera said.

A spokeswoman for Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency confirmed there were no formal restrictions on importing such medicines for personal use.