MOHAP launches new research agenda to study ADHD

The new agenda, which follows the government's directives to create key research and establish an innovative system for mental health, falls in line with the national policy activities aimed at promoting mental health in the UAE. During the launch, a summary of the research was presented to medical specialists and professionals attending the event. The event was held in the presence of Dr. Youssef Mohammed Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Hospitals Sector at MOHAP; Dr. Mona Al Kuwari, Director of the Specialised Care Department at MOHAP and Dr. Adel Kerani, Director of Al Amal Hospital, along with the members of the research teams.

According to MOHAP senior officials, the research agenda is seen as a scientific instrument that can help in the creation of viable care solutions for children who have symptoms of ADHD. The agenda represents the first tier of studies in building a body of knowledge relevant to the UAE. The next stages will include training for healthcare professionals regarding innovation in children's mental health in addition to training and awareness programmes in schools.

Dr. Al Serkal affirmed the Ministry's keenness to conduct innovative research that can help in improving health research and its effectiveness in the country via the use of the latest indicators and smart analysis tools needed for early detection and to provide a conducive research environment aimed at promoting children's mental health, and creating innovative and appropriate solutions for the UAE community, while also ensuring the privacy of child patients and their families.

This initiative contributes to realising the vision of the mental health policy that was approved by the government as part of the achievement of the national agenda targets in 2021 and in line with the World Health Organisation's Global Plan for Mental Health 2013-2020.