UHS, UoS College of Medicine launch medical education initiative

Held at the main university hall, on Thursday, in the presence of Dr. Ali Obaid Al Ali, Executive Director and Member of the Board of Trustees of UHS, other doctors, university staff and students, the initiative will be launched monthly starting next month to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experience.

Dr. Ali Obaid Al Ali said that UHS, in line with the directives of the prudent leadership, is committed to providing world-class healthcare to patients, expressing hope that the launch of this initiative, will open new horizons for medical students to enhance their skills and knowledge through programmes that are compatible with the best International practices, knowing that this forum will provide them with an opportunity to interact with the expertise of specialists.

The College of Medicine at the University of Sharjah seeks to enhance its position locally and globally by adopting excellence in the provision of integrated medical education for undergraduate, graduate and permanent education.

The main objective of the event was to provide knowledge, to enhance interaction and collaboration between students and faculty of UHS, and to share knowledge, experiences and best practices.

The event, which was also attended by more than 150 students, discussed an array of topics including Brain tomography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), recurrent urinary tract infections, pathological evaluation, and many other medical topics.