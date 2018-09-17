Illnesses you could get from exposure to flood water from Hurricane Florence

Diarrheal diseases such as cryptosporidiosis, E.Coli or giardiasis could be caused by eating or drinking anything that have come into contact with the contaminated flood water, reports Journal-News.

The different diarrheal diseases include symptoms such as diarrhea and nausea.

Rashes and open wounds exposed to flood water also increase the risk of people being infected with tetanus, which is a bacterial infection that could break into the skin.

Another illness people could contract by being in the flooded waters for too long is trench foot. This illness could cause pain, swelling and numbness.

Stagnant flood waters is a gateway for bacteria to enter the body through any open wounds or injuries.

Officials are encouraging the public to try to avoid exposure to floodwaters, and to keep any open wounds as clean and as dry as possible.